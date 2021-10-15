Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HMLP opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.