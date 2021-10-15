Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

