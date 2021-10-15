Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$38.76. The stock has a market cap of C$43.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

