Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Plans Dividend of €0.34

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PEY opened at GBX 14.24 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13. Princess Private Equity has a 52-week low of GBX 9.04 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.35 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.85 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

In other Princess Private Equity news, insider Merise Wheatley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £29,350 ($38,345.96).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.