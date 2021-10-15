Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

