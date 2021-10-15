SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €128.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €124.96 ($147.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.78. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

