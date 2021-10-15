FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.58 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$372.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

