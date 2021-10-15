KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $16.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE:X opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Steel by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

