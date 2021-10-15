Truist Securiti Weighs in on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

