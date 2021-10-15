L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

FSTR stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.