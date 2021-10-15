UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.