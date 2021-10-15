Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

