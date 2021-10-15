Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.