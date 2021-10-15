Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.80 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.