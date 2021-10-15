Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Polaris worth $976,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

