Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $1,021,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.