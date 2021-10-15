Vanguard Group Inc. Has $997.41 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $997,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.19.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

