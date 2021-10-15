Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

