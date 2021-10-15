ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,579 shares of company stock worth $26,921,281. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $123.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

