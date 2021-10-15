First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of FR stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

