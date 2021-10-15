AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.