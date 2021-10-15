AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 87,791 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,791 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.