IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

