Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

