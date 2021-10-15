Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

