Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $260,682.51 and approximately $13.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

