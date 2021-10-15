Life Storage, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $125.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

