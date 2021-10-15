ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 441.62 ($5.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 424.48. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.29. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

