BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 540.88. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

