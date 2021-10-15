Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.20 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

