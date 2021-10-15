Brokers Set Expectations for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.