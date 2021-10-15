Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

