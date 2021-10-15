Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $14.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. Research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

