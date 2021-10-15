Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 61,659 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $108,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $18,804,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.86 and a 200 day moving average of $218.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

