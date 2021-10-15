Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

