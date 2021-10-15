Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 126,277 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of TC Energy worth $102,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

