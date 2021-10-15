Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

APLE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

