Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 129 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Equifax by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $261.05 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

