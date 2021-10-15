Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

