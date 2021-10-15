Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

LFG opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.