Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to “Buy”

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of MEG opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

