Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

