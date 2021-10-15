Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

ELY opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

