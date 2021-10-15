Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.72). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 52.54 ($0.69) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £751.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.68.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

