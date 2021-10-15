Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Expands By 466.7%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $9.66 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

