Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 0.6%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.72% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

