Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

