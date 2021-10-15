Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $297.49 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

