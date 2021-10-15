Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 450.0% in September

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Education ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

