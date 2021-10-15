Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKBTY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

